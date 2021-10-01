Racing FC game postponed amid sexual coercion allegations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday’s Racing FC Louisville game has been canceled following a damning report Thursday alleging sexual coercion and other misconduct by a prominent National Women’s Soccer League coach, WAVE 3 News has learned.

The league’s entire slate of games this weekend actually has been canceled in the wake of the termination of North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, who is accused of coercing at least one player to have sex with him several years ago.

Riley, who has coached several women’s teams over the last decade, also is accused of making inappropriate comments about players’ weight and sexual orientation.

In an email to The Athletic, the publication whose report came out Thursday, Riley said most of the allegations against him are “completely untrue.”

Friday morning, NWSL Lisa Baird issued a statement about this weekend’s cancellations:

“This week, and much of this season, has been incredibly traumatic for our players and staff, and I take full responsibility for the role I have played. I am so sorry for the pain so many are feeling. Recognizing that trauma, we have decided not to take the field this weekend to give everyone some space to reflect. Business as usual isn’t our concern right now. Our entire league has a great deal of healing to do, and our players deserve so much better. We have made this decision in collaboration with our players association and this pause will be the first step as we collectively work to transform the culture of this league, something that is long overdue.”

Racing FC star Nadia Nadim was one of many NWSL players to respond on Twitter, sharing details about a contract dispute she and her agent once had with Sky Blue FC. Nadim said the team essentially forged her name on the contract, and when she asked the league for help, the NWSL did not intervene.

“We asked NWSL for help,” Nadim tweeted. “They basically told me to forget it.”

But, for these who want to know, Thorns ended up trading a lot for me, and I will always be grateful for that.



But they should not have had to pay anything. But the act of @GothamFC and @NWSL forced them.



We asked NWSL for help. They basically told me to forget it…. pic.twitter.com/iBVAUk8CGv — Nadia Nadim (@nadia_nadim) September 30, 2021

