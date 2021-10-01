Sheffield officer dies from injuries after Friday shooting

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Sheffield Police Officer Sgt. Nick Risner has died from his injuries, according to his family.

At 0952 this morning my brother, Sgt Nick Risner made the ultimate sacrifice. Nick wouldn’t change anything he done and anyone that knows him knows that!! Scream his name!!!! Sgt James Nicholas Risner!!!! Posted by Billy E. Risner on Saturday, October 2, 2021

His family confirmed on social media that Sgt. Risner died at 9:52 a.m. Saturday morning.

A warrior met His King today. He knew the risk, but still did what needed to be done to protect his city. This is what a hero looks like, remember his name. Enjoy paradise Brother. Posted by Tony Risner on Saturday, October 2, 2021

The Sheffield Police have released a statement on the death of Sgt. Risner, you can view the statement below:

Attorney General Steve Marshall has also released a statement on Sgt. Risner’s death. Marshall says that Risner was a hero that was senselessly struck down in the line of duty. The full statement is below:

“We mourn the loss of Sergeant Nick Risner, a hero who was senselessly struck down in the line of duty,” said Attorney General Marshall. “Responding to a report of a victim in a roadway Friday afternoon in Muscle Shoals, Sergeant Risner was met by hostile gunfire during the ensuing chase of the suspect. Sergeant Risner suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where today he tragically succumbed to the injuries he sustained.

“We often take for granted the safety of our neighborhoods and communities while—every minute of every day—heroes sworn to protect and serve us venture into harm’s way. Sergeant Risner was such a hero. We live our lives in security because of the bravery and commitment of men like Sergeant Risner who vigilantly stand guard against evil. We can never repay their sacrifice. Please pray for Sergeant Risner’s family, friends, and fellow officers.”

Sergeant Risner, age 40, served nine years with the Sheffield Police Department where he was a K-9 officer. He also served in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years. He is the second Alabama police officer to fall to hostile gunfire this year and the third officer to be shot in the line of duty in less than 24 hours this week.

Sergeant Risner is survived by his parents and a daughter.

The Sheffield Chief of Police confirmed Risner, a K-9 Officer with the department, was the officer injured in the officer-involved shooting.

Sgt. Risner was in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital after a shoot-out with a suspect who is in the very same hospital. A large law enforcement presence was outside of the hospital Friday night praying for their brother in blue.

Another Sheffield Police Officer who was involved in the shooting was wearing a bulletproof vest and did not get injured. The suspect was also shot, but we are unaware of their condition at this time.

Nick Risner. (Colbert County Sheriff's Office)

Police provided an update on the shooting during a press conference Friday afternoon. The incident started when there was a report of a person lying on the road on Avalon Avenue. Police say that person was a victim.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Brian Lansing Martin. Police chased Martin and then there was a gun battle, where the Sheffield police officer was shot.

Brian Lansing Martin (Times Daily)

According to the Shoals Police Chief, Martin was convicted of manslaughter in 2013. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released after serving three years.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Martin killed his father Donice “Boo Boo” Scott in 2011.

There was a large law enforcement presence behind Southgate Mall and East Avalon Avenue between John R Street and Gusmus Avenue following the shooting.

Tuscumbia’s police chief says the State Bureau of Investigation is going to handle the investigation.

Muscle Shoals Police had Avalon Avenue near FAME recording studios closed, and a body could be seen in the road there.

Statement from Muscle Shoals City Schools Superintendent:

“We appreciate the good work of MSPD in the situation that occurred this afternoon. We were in full communication with the police during the pursuit of the suspect. We knew where the suspect was and when the suspect was in custody. We did bring students in from outside and were prepared to implement more secure measures if the situation moved closer to any of our campuses. Principals were fully aware of the situation in real-time as well. As information was relayed to me, I relayed it the principals at every campus simultaneously. Schools were dismissed in normal fashion,” said Chad Holden.

