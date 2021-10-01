Support Local Businesses
Suit blames baby’s death on cyberattack at Alabama hospital

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst...
The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has filed suit claiming a hospital’s response to a cyberattack led to the death of her infant daughter.

The lawsuit by Teiranni Kidd contends Springhill Medical Center in Mobile was deep in the midst of a ransomware attack when Nicko Silar was born on July 17, 2019.

It says the resulting failure of electronic devices meant a doctor couldn’t properly monitor the child’s condition during delivery, resulting in brain injuries.

The suit says the hospital failed to disclose how badly the cyberattack had hampered its systems.

The hospital contends any blame lies with the doctor, who knew about the cyberattack.

The doctor denies she did anything that hurt the baby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

