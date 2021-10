UPDATE: Golden Alert cancelled for Simpson County man

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - UPDATE: According to Simpson County Emergency Management, Kenneth Womack has been located.

Original Story:

Simpson County Emergency Management has issued a golden alert for Kenneth W. Womack.

Womack is 71 years old, 5″09″, and weighs 225 lbs.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, brown bass loafer shoes, no socks, and a red plaid shirt.

Womack was also last seen driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 4 door with a black bed cover.

He was also wearing a medical bracelet for dementia and diabetes.

If Womack is found, contact Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010, or the Simpson County Kentucky Sheriff at 270-586-7425.

