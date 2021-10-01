WAVE 3 News GM named to prestigious TV leaders list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News is thrilled for its new general manager, Ronna Corrente, who was recently named to the Radio and Television Business Report’s 2021 Top Local TV Leaders list.

A Kentucky native, Corrente joined WAVE from Gray Television sister station WVUE in New Orleans, La., right after guiding her team through Hurricane Ida, both coverage of it and initial recovery from it.

Before taking over at WVUE in January 2020, the University of Kentucky graduate was the general manager at Gray’s WAFB in Baton Rouge, where her news team was named the Station of the Year by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters.

Corrente stations also have earned Emmy Awards, Murrow Awards and Associated Press Awards.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.