Big Blue Madness tickets sell out in less than an hour

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tickets for Big Blue Madness went on sale Friday evening, and despite an online-only distribution this year, the event sold out in less than an hour.

UK officials said tickets went on sale at 8 p.m., exclusively online due to health and safety reasons. For fans who were unable to claim tickets, SEC Network will televise the two-hour event live. The event will take place Oct. 15 in Rupp Arena at 7 p.m.

The event is highly-anticipated every year, and gives fans their first look at the Kentucky men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Big Blue Madness will feature introductions of both the men’s and women’s basketball teams, practice drills, videos, and more. This will be the 16th time Madness has been held in Rupp Arena. Last year’s event took place in Memorial Coliseum as a TV-only event for fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK Athletics plans to operate venues at full capacity this season, including at Big Blue Madness. Regardless of vaccination status, all guests, staff and vendors will be required to wear a mask while visiting Rupp Arena.

