Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Storms ramp up overnight

By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storms arrive late tonight
  • Highest rain chance in the morning on Sunday, additional Sunday evening storms
  • Showery, cloudy pattern next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms will crank up tonight, peaking in coverage just before and around sunrise on Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

By midday on Sunday, we’ll see somewhat of a break from the storms, only to see chances go up once again during the afternoon.

A few stronger storms with gusty winds are possible Sunday afternoon and evening as highs only reach into the 70s.

Thunderstorms will wind down quickly after sunset, giving us only a small shower chance by Monday morning as lows get down into the 60s again.

Monday’s storm chance is scattered during the afternoon, as one storm system departs and another one takes shape to our southwest. Highs will be in the 70s.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Updated forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/2 6PM

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to...
LMPD: Shooting, standoff near hospital ends with suspect in custody
A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on...
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana
LMPD homicide detectives are investigating an incident in which a man died after being struck...
Man ‘wandering on the tracks’ struck, killed by train
Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the...
Racing-Gotham game among NWSL postponements amid sexual coercion allegations

Latest News

Updated forecast from WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Ryan Hoke
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/2 6PM
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/30
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/30
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29
More than four million adults experience at least 15 migraine days a month.
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather trigger migraines?