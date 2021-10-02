FORECAST: Storms ramp up overnight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storms arrive late tonight

Highest rain chance in the morning on Sunday, additional Sunday evening storms

Showery, cloudy pattern next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thunderstorms will crank up tonight, peaking in coverage just before and around sunrise on Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

By midday on Sunday, we’ll see somewhat of a break from the storms, only to see chances go up once again during the afternoon.

A few stronger storms with gusty winds are possible Sunday afternoon and evening as highs only reach into the 70s.

Thunderstorms will wind down quickly after sunset, giving us only a small shower chance by Monday morning as lows get down into the 60s again.

Monday’s storm chance is scattered during the afternoon, as one storm system departs and another one takes shape to our southwest. Highs will be in the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.