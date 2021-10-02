Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Stormy weather is just hours away

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAINY SETUP: Clusters of thunderstorms pop later today, increase tonight and especially on Sunday
  • NEXT WEEK: Mainly cloudy with a daily risk for showers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting Saturday off quiet but spotty showers and thunderstorms will start to pop after 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. and will increase toward evening. Clusters of showers and a few thunderstorms.

Coverage of both should increase as we move toward sunrise. Early day rain and thunder on Sunday will give way to a more scattered setup of downpours for the afternoon. There will be breaks at times.

Scattered showers, perhaps thunder, during the evening with the coverage of showers easing back toward sunrise Monday.

