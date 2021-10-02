Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Unsettled weather continues

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:06 AM EDT
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Storm chances fade this evening
  • More rain at times this week
  • Temperatures in the 70s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few more downpours possible this evening. Rain gradually fades overnight with patchy fog possible. Temperatures in the 60s.

Monday comes with peeks of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. During the afternoon heat, we’ll see scattered thunderstorms develop.

As the sun sets Monday evening, the rain chances will fade with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, you can expect partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. By afternoon, skies will become overcast as rain chances increase during the evening hours.

