FORECAST: Unsettled weather continues

WEATHER HEADLINES

Storm chances fade this evening

More rain at times this week

Temperatures in the 70s

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few more downpours possible this evening. Rain gradually fades overnight with patchy fog possible. Temperatures in the 60s.

Monday comes with peeks of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. During the afternoon heat, we’ll see scattered thunderstorms develop.

As the sun sets Monday evening, the rain chances will fade with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will fall in the lower 60s.

On Tuesday, you can expect partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. By afternoon, skies will become overcast as rain chances increase during the evening hours.

