LMPD: Shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood sends one woman to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been injured in a shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Preston Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers were sent to the scene and found a woman who had been shot multiple times while inside her apartment.

The woman was alert and talking with police as she was sent to University Hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

Authorities said the shooting is believed to have started during a domestic incident. The investigation is ongoing.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

