Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD: Shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood sends one woman to hospital

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Preston Street.
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Preston Street.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been injured in a shooting in the Shelby Park neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Preston Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Officers were sent to the scene and found a woman who had been shot multiple times while inside her apartment.

The woman was alert and talking with police as she was sent to University Hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

Authorities said the shooting is believed to have started during a domestic incident. The investigation is ongoing.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to...
LMPD: Shooting, standoff near hospital ends with suspect in custody
A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on...
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana
LMPD homicide detectives are investigating an incident in which a man died after being struck...
Man ‘wandering on the tracks’ struck, killed by train
Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the...
Racing-Gotham game among NWSL postponements amid sexual coercion allegations

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites...
Man killed in break-in shooting at InTown Suites on Preston Highway
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
Tyree Smith laid to rest today, police still looking for his killer
In the first nine months of 2021, 21 kids under 18 years old have been shot and killed.
Louisville faces 20 straight months of double digit homicides, LMPD records confirm
Fans Support Game Postponed After Sexual Misconduct allegations
Racing Louisville FC fans support game postponement after sexual assault allegations ripple through league