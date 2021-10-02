Louisville faces 20 straight months of double digit homicides, LMPD records confirm

Support Local Businesses
In the first nine months of 2021, 21 kids under 18 years old have been shot and killed.(Unsplash)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the month of September, the Louisville Metro faced another month with double digit homicides and victims injured by gunfire.

There were 19 homicides in Louisville in the month of September, and an additional 40 people who were shot and injured, according to Louisville Metro Police Homicide data.

The new report confirms September is the 20th consecutive month in the city with homicides in the double digits.

So far in 2021, there have been 153 total homicides and an additional 470 people injured in shootings. The numbers are approaching 2020′s record totals of 173 homicides and 428 non-fatal shootings.

Christopher 2X, a community activist who works to compile the numbers to draw attention to gun violence, said the numbers are troubling, especially with the number of kids who have been shot.

“So much gun violence is hard to believe, and it’s taking such a tremendous toll on kids left behind, who suffer emotionally because they lost someone or just live in fear because gunfire is around them,” 2X said. “The secondary trauma of all this violence is real.”

In the first nine months of 2021, 21 kids under 18 years old have been shot and killed. Compared to last year’s numbers, 15 kids were killed in 2020.

The number of children injured in shootings has also tripled from last year according to 2X, with 83 kids who were shot and sent to the hospital.

