Man killed in break-in shooting at InTown Suites on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has died after a shooting at an Okolona hotel Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites around 8 a.m. on Saturday and found a man in his 40s to 50s who had been shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to LMPD Major Brian Kuriger.

Police said the run was called in as a break-in in progress, and that a shooting had later occurred inside one of the hotel rooms.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

