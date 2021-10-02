Racing Louisville FC fans support game postponement after sexual assault allegations ripple through league

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After Racing Louisville FC’s game was postponed due to sexual allegations against a coach within the National Women’s Soccer League, the Big Four bridge was lit purple Friday night in solidarity with the team. Racing Louisville FC was scheduled to play Gotham Football Club, but the match has been postponed, and all league matches have been cancelled this weekend.

North Carolina Courage Coach Paul Riley was fired after a report released by The Athletic on Thursday uncovered a decade of allegations of sexual misconduct. Friday, NWSL Commissioner Lisa Baird and her general counsel were also fired.

Usually cheering in the stadium during racing events, Louisville fans gathered to picket in the gold lot of Lynn Family Stadium after families were turned away at the entrance. Robin Pryor was there, saying the allegations against Riley hit close to home.

“I’ve been in a similar situation,” Riley said. “It hits me deeply and I had trouble focusing today because of the impact. I empathize. I could not sit back and be quiet because it’s inexcusable.”

Other Racing Louisville fans were stunned by the news and were curious about what goes on behind the Louisville stadium’s gates as it has been just about two months since the club fired Christy Holly, the team’s head coach.

“That was the first thought we had, was that guy involved too?” fan Tony Cooper said. “What happened there? It makes you wonder.”

There’s no word on whether Louisville Racing FC has any issues with current or former teams and club leaders. However, the club’s leadership says they are completely behind the players and support them.

