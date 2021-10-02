Support Local Businesses
Scott Co. honors man who made sure football team safely got off school bus after it caught fire

Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.
Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Right before kickoff Friday evening, the Scott County football team honored a true hero.

Alvin Edwards, a truck driver from Texas, made sure football players safely got off their bus after it caught on fire last Friday. The team was heading home from a game at the time.

“Anytime someone goes above and beyond for anyone, especially the students in our community, it’s definitely worthy of an honor,” Scott County High School Principal Elizabeth Gabehart said.

Edwards said he was passing through Kentucky when he saw the fire. Being a father himself, his first instinct was to help.

“When I spotted a bus, I knew it was a bunch of kids on the bus. I knew I had to do something. I had to stop and make them get off the bus,” Edwards said.

Wes Banco and the team’s booster club flew Edwards and his family to Friday night’s game. The community wanted to honor him with a big thank you.

Edwards received a key to the city, a proclamation, and a signed jersey from the football team.

“Which is number 35, which is the number of people that were on the bus when he helped them,” Gabehart said.

Edwards said he doesn’t feel like a hero, but he’s grateful to have been in the right place at the right time. He said that fiery night is one he’ll never forget.

“It was a life-changing event. As far as changing me? Nope, because if I see it again, I’ll do it again,” Edwards said.

The state also awarded Edwards a Kentucky Colonel. It’s the highest title of honor granted by the Commonwealth.

