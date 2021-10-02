Support Local Businesses
TAILGATING TRADITION: Group of LSU fans holds ‘funeral’ for every bottle they finish

Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open...
Cale Landaiche and his friends pause for a moment of reflection when it's time to pop open another bottle at LSU tailgates.(WAFB)
By Donald Fountain
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “The most important days in a man’s life is the day he is born and the day he realizes why,” Cale Landaiche says reflectively.

His philosophical musing is universal and timeless. Throughout history, both men and women across the world have contemplated the meaning of life.

However, it’s not usually an anticipated activity while fans tailgate before a big football game.

But that’s exactly how Landaiche and his friends celebrate every LSU home game.

“There’s only one thing we can say right now,” Landaiche says, steering the conversation from philosophy back to reality.

“‘Geaux Tigers’ on three.”

“Geaux Tigers,” the men chorus.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

