Tyree Smith laid to rest, police still looking for his killer

Tyree’s mother called for others to continue to be vocal about her son’s death so that no other family has to go through what her family is experiencing.(WAVE 3 News)
By Maira Ansari and Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 16-year-old JCPS student killed in a drive by shooting was laid to rest on Saturday.

Tyree Smith’s funeral was held at King Solomon Baptist Church off Anderson Street. Public visitation began at 10 a.m. with services following afterward.

Loving, energetic and caring all words used to describe the 16-year-old.

”I just want to tell you about Tyree,” Tyree’s mother Sherita Smith said. “Tyree was the most loving person ever. He had a little brother and little sister and a lizard that he cared about more than anything.”

On September 22, Tyree was shot and killed while waiting for his bus stop in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police has not yet made any arrests in this case. The big question is finding out who was in the Jeep connected to the drive-by shooting. Investigation is ongoing.

There have been several stories about how Tyree was a good kid and a good student. His teachers at Eastern High School adored him.

“Literally always smiling,” JCPS teacher Emily Kolb said.

(Story continues below photo)

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
His smile was contagious, lighting up his classroom and enhancing his family’s life.

”Everybody, everybody loved Ty,” Smith said at his funeral services. “His classmates and his school.”

Hours after the drive-by shooting on September 22, LMPD released a surveillance photo of the Jeep involved. The stolen vehicle was found the next day on fire at a St Matthews apartment complex. Authorities tried to preserve any evidence.

Two other kids were shot that day, they survived. Tyree’s family says he wasn’t the target.

In Tyree’s case, he wasn’t in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was where he was supposed to be, doing what so many other kids do; just trying to go to school.

Tyree’s mother called for others to continue to be vocal about her son’s death so that no other family has to go through what her family is experiencing.

“I want to make sure this don’t happen to another mother,” Smith said. “That another mother doesn’t have to be here in my shoes.”

Local clergymen put up a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Tyree’s case.

If you have any information, call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

