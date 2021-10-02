Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Tyree Smith laid to rest today, police still looking for his killer

Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.
Tyree Smith was shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop in Russell on Sept. 22.(Sherita Smith)
By Maira Ansari
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 16-year-old JCPS student killed in a drive by shooting will be laid to rest on Saturday. 

Tyree Smith’s funeral is being held at King Solomon Baptist Church, off Anderson Street. Public visitation began at 10 a.m. with services to follow.

On September 22, Tyree was shot and killed while waiting for his bus stop in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police has not yet made any arrests in this case. The big question is finding out who was in the Jeep connected to the drive-by shooting. Investigation is ongoing.

There have been several stories about how Tyree was a good kid and a good student. His teachers at Eastern High School adored him.

“Literally always smiling,” JCPS teacher Emily Kolb said.

His smile was contagious, lighting up his classroom and enhancing his family’s life.

Tyree’s mother, Sherita, said her first born made her a better person.

Hours after the drive-by shooting on September 22, LMPD released a surveillance photo of the Jeep involved. The stolen vehicle was found the next day on fire at a St Matthews apartment complex. Authorities tried to preserve any evidence. 

Two other kids were shot that day, they survived. Tyree’s family says he wasn’t the target.

In Tyree’s case, he wasn’t in the wrong place at the wrong time.  He was where he was supposed to be, doing what so many other kids do; just trying to go to school.

Local clergymen put up a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Tyree’s case.

If you have any information, call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
Gov. Beshear officially announces run for re-election
Those with information on a shooting that happened near Mary & Elizabeth Hospital are asked to...
LMPD: Shooting, standoff near hospital ends with suspect in custody
A missing man's body was found along State Road 3 in northern Jennings County, Indiana, on...
Missing man found dead on side of road by mowing crew in Southern Indiana
LMPD homicide detectives are investigating an incident in which a man died after being struck...
Man ‘wandering on the tracks’ struck, killed by train
Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the...
Racing-Gotham game among NWSL postponements amid sexual coercion allegations

Latest News

In the first nine months of 2021, 21 kids under 18 years old have been shot and killed.
Louisville faces 20 straight months of double digit homicides, LMPD records confirm
Fans Support Game Postponed After Sexual Misconduct allegations
Racing Louisville FC fans support game postponement after sexual assault allegations ripple through league
“I just couldn’t wonder why somebody would care that much for me,” Ruby Morris, 92, said after...
Louisville 92-year-old left ‘tickled’ and thankful after officer mows her lawn
Two memorials now stand outside the Louisville Metro Police Department - Second Division in...
Fallen LMPD officers memorialized outside Second Division