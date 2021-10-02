Tyree Smith laid to rest today, police still looking for his killer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 16-year-old JCPS student killed in a drive by shooting will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Tyree Smith’s funeral is being held at King Solomon Baptist Church, off Anderson Street. Public visitation began at 10 a.m. with services to follow.

On September 22, Tyree was shot and killed while waiting for his bus stop in the Russell neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police has not yet made any arrests in this case. The big question is finding out who was in the Jeep connected to the drive-by shooting. Investigation is ongoing.

There have been several stories about how Tyree was a good kid and a good student. His teachers at Eastern High School adored him.

“Literally always smiling,” JCPS teacher Emily Kolb said.

His smile was contagious, lighting up his classroom and enhancing his family’s life.

Tyree’s mother, Sherita, said her first born made her a better person.

Hours after the drive-by shooting on September 22, LMPD released a surveillance photo of the Jeep involved. The stolen vehicle was found the next day on fire at a St Matthews apartment complex. Authorities tried to preserve any evidence.

Two other kids were shot that day, they survived. Tyree’s family says he wasn’t the target.

In Tyree’s case, he wasn’t in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was where he was supposed to be, doing what so many other kids do; just trying to go to school.

Local clergymen put up a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in Tyree’s case.

If you have any information, call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

