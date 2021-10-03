1 dead, 2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three separate overnight shootings in Louisville leaves one man dead and two other people injured, according to Louisville Metro Police.

The first shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Place Noir, near Chestnut Street in the Russell neighborhood.

According to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, officers arrived and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said all parties have been identified and LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Around two hours later, officers received a call to the intersection of Floyd and St. Catherine Streets on reports of a shooting. One man was found at the location with a gunshot wound, and was sent to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The man is expected to survive. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, LMPD confirms.

Police said a third shooting was called in less than an hour later to the 2700 block of Virginia Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot, and was alert and speaking with officers as he was sent to the hospital.

There are no arrests in this case.

LMPD said it does not appear these incidents are related.

Anyone with any information on these cases is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

