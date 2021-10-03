Support Local Businesses
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner

Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi and six passenger vehicles.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 21-year-old killed in a seven-vehicle crash on I-65 in Bullitt County early Tuesday morning.

Austin Whelan died after a multi-vehicle collision on Tuesday near the Cedar Grove Road interchange on I-65, according to the Bullitt County Coroner.

Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. and involved a semi and six passenger vehicles. Two other people were injured in the collision.

No other details were provided on the crash.

Whelan’s family said Austin was killed as he was heading to work Tuesday morning. A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for funeral expenses.

