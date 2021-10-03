Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 11-year-old girl believed to be in S.C.

Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is...
Abductor David Henderson is pictured on the left and the missing girl, Allison Henderson, is pictured on the right.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday and is believed to be with her uncle, who is a violent offender, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office

Allison Paige Henderson, 11, is Caucasian, approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 95 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with butterflies on the back.

Her abductor is believed to be David Neil Henderson, a 38-year-old Caucasian male who is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall with blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

Henderson was last noticed on Saturday, Oct. 2, and was originally believed to be a runaway.

WBTV reported that a ping of her cell phone was last located at Henderson’s residence.

No contact has been made with either party and it’s believed they may have traveled south from Polk County to Spartanburg County.

They’re believed to be on foot in the area of Ray Blackley Road in Inman, South Carolina.

Emergency services crews are still in the area conducting an active search.

If either subject is seen please call 911 or (828)-894-0187. There is no danger to the public at this time.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites...
Man killed in Preston Highway hotel shooting identified
A man who died after being hit by a train on Friday morning has been identified by officials.
Coroner identifies man struck, killed by train in Jefferson County
LMPD said it does not appear these incidents are related.
1 dead, 2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Louisville
An Operation Return Home has been issued for Jessie L. Small, 37, from Louisville, and her...
Police request assistance in locating Louisville mother, 3 kids reported missing
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards

Latest News

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Oil company says pipeline shut down after California leak
The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the...
Holiday gatherings will look similar to last year, based on new CDC guidance
Touchdown Friday Night 2021 season
POLL: Vote for this week’s TDFN Player of the Week
The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the...
Holiday gatherings will look similar to last year, based on new CDC guidance