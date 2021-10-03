Coroner identifies man struck, killed by train in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who died after being hit by a train on Friday morning has been identified by officials.

Anthony Stillwell, 46, from Louisville, died due to blunt force injuries from the accident near the 7900 block of Candleglow Lane.

Police confirmed the incident occurred around 5 a.m. on Friday. A spokesman said the man was “wandering the tracks in that area and was struck.”

The train conductor attempted to apply emergency braking and sounded the horn to get the man’s attention, CSX officials said, but the train was unable to stop.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing.

