Holiday gatherings will look similar to last year, based on new CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on how to celebrate safely during the holidays.  First, they say make sure you are fully vaccinated if you are eligible.

The CDC also recommends hosting a video chat party as opposed to an in-person gathering. If you are attending a gathering at someone else’s home, outdoor parties are always safer than indoor ones. 

Health officials said you generally don’t need your mask at outdoor celebrations, but remind guests to always wear a mask at indoor public places and indoor parties.

If you are hosting a party indoors, try opening a window and letting some fresh air in.  You can even use a fan to blow air out of the window so that more air comes in though open windows.

As always, if you aren’t feeling well, stay home.

For more information, click or tap here.

