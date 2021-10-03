Support Local Businesses
Kentucky’s defense leads the charge as Cats beat the Gators

(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Mike Hartnett
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:40 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s defense WAS huge in the second half against 10th-ranked Florida. The Cats’ returned a block field goal for a touchdown and they came up with big stops time and again to beat the visitors 20-13. It was the Wildcats first home win over Florida since 1986.

With Florida leading 10-7 in the third quarter, the Wildcats’ Josh Paschal blocked a field goal attempt , which teammate Trevin Wallace grabbed and then raced 76 yards for the score. The play changed the game completely in front of a sold-out Kroger Field. UK missed the extra point but led a13-10.

Then in the fourth quarter, following a Kentucky interception, Cats’ running back Chris Rodriguez bolted for a nine yard touchdown to lift his team to a 20-10 lead.

The Gators drove down for a field goal to trim the lead to 20-13. Florida had a chance to win in the final minute as they marched downfield into the red zone. But quarterback Emory Jones’ pass was tipped and knocked down by the Wildcats’ Jacquez Jones. UK took over on downs and ran out the clock to preserve one of its biggest victories in recent seasons.

Kentucky, now 5-0, will move into the next AP top 25 poll. The Wildcats will host LSU on Saturday night at 7:30 P.M.

