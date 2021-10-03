Late FG lifts Wake Forest over Louisvislle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wake Forest kicker Nick Sciba booted a 22 yard field goal with :22 seconds left in the game to help the Demons Deacons nip the Louisville Cardinals 37-34.

U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham gave the Cards a chance against number 23 Wake Forest as he rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more. In the second quarter, Cunningham scampered for a five yard touchdown to propel the Cards to the lead at 17-10. But the Deacons came up with 10 unanswered points to lead at the half 20-17.

Wake Forest would take a 27-17 advantage into the fourth quarter. Then Louisville’s Cunningham tossed a TD pass to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce to trim the lead to 27-24. Louisville then added a field goal to knot it up at 27-all.

Then Wake quarterback Sam Hartman connected with receiver A.T. Perry for a touchdown strike and the Deacons were back in front 34-27.

Louisville would answer that score as Cunningham fired a 75 yard touchdown to receiver Tyler Harrell to even the score at 34-all.

In the game’s final minute, Wake Forest mounted a drive that was capped off by Sciba’s game winning boot.

The Cards slipped to 3-2 on the season and will host Virginia on Saturday at 3:00 P.M. at Cardinal Stadium.

