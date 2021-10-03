Louisville Bats ends season early due to rain cancellation

Support Local Businesses
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Bats regular season has ended after a rain cancellation on Sunday afternoon.

The team was scheduled to face off in their third matchup in a three-game series against the Columbus Clippers in Ohio, but the game was called off just hours before the start time.

Sunday’s cancellation means the Louisville Bats’ 2021 season concludes with a record of 55-73.

In a news release, the Bats said 35 players had suited up this season for both the Bats and the major-league Cincinnati Reds. Eight of those players made their major league debut with the Reds in 2021.

Louisville Bats’ 2022 regular season schedule has been released. Ticketing information will be available at a later date.

