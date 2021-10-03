Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Major oil spill off Southern California fouls beaches

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up on...
A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up on Huntington Beach.(Source: Katrina Foley/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.

A statement from the city of Huntington Beach says at least 126,000 gallons of oil spilled into the waters off Orange County.

The Los Angeles Times reports birds and fish have been killed.

Crews have deployed skimmers and booms to try to corral the slick.

The coastline is closed from the Huntington Beach Pier nearly 4 miles south to the Santa Ana River jetty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites...
Man killed in break-in shooting at InTown Suites on Preston Highway
LMPD said it does not appear these incidents are related.
1 dead, 2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Louisville
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
A man who died after being hit by a train on Friday morning has been identified by officials.
Coroner identifies man struck, killed by train in Jefferson County
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Preston Street.
LMPD: Shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood sends one woman to hospital

Latest News

Authorities say Shaun Runyon, a 35-year-old electrician, has been charged with three counts of...
Authorities: 3rd victim dies after co-worker’s rampage
Taliban fighters walk at the entrance of the Eidgah Mosque after an explosion in Kabul,...
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says
Veteran Army pilots said riding in the helicopter helps families understand what veterans...
Flying museum brings Vietnam veterans back in time
Veteran Army pilots said riding in the helicopter helps families understand what veterans...
Flying museum brings Vietnam veterans back in time