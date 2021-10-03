Man killed in Preston Highway hotel shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified a man who was shot and killed at an Okolona hotel on Saturday morning.

Poncho Young, 40, from Louisville, died due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites on Saturday around 8 a.m. and found a man, later identified as Young, who had been shot.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to LMPD Major Brian Kuriger.

Police said the run was called in as a break-in in progress, and that a shooting had later occurred inside one of the hotel rooms.

No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

