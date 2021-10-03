Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win

A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rowdy night in Lexington capped off a historic win for the Wildcats over the Florida Gators.

A stream of fans quickly ran to State Street following Kentucky’s 20-13 upset win.

Lexington Fire and Police were quickly on State Street to manage the crowd. Fire officials responded to at least five incidents on State Street and Crescent Street. That includes reports of couches and trash on fire.

At least two people were treated for minor injuries. A third person was also treated for a medical issue.

Lexington Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says several fire trucks were hit by debris that was thrown from the crowd.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was on State Street as crowds started to thin. Police said no arrests had been made.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites...
Man killed in Preston Highway hotel shooting identified
LMPD said it does not appear these incidents are related.
1 dead, 2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Louisville
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
A man who died after being hit by a train on Friday morning has been identified by officials.
Coroner identifies man struck, killed by train in Jefferson County
The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Preston Street.
LMPD: Shooting in Shelby Park neighborhood sends one woman to hospital

Latest News

Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites...
Man killed in Preston Highway hotel shooting identified
Veteran Army pilots said riding in the helicopter helps families understand what veterans...
Flying museum brings Vietnam veterans back in time
Veteran Army pilots said riding in the helicopter helps families understand what veterans...
Flying museum brings Vietnam veterans back in time
pregnant mother survives covid
Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months
An Operation Return Home has been issued for Jessie L. Small, 37, from Louisville, and her...
Police request assistance in locating Louisville mother, 3 kids reported missing