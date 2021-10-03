Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rowdy night in Lexington capped off a historic win for the Wildcats over the Florida Gators.

A stream of fans quickly ran to State Street following Kentucky’s 20-13 upset win.

Lexington Fire and Police were quickly on State Street to manage the crowd. Fire officials responded to at least five incidents on State Street and Crescent Street. That includes reports of couches and trash on fire.

We’ve seen about 3 couches on fire. Police now in riot gear. Crowds seem to be breaking up a little, but still a lot of people out here. Have seen one suv drive through the crowd, knocking over people. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/jYavzlOseA — Grason Passmore WKYT (@GrasonWkyt) October 3, 2021

At least two people were treated for minor injuries. A third person was also treated for a medical issue.

Lexington Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says several fire trucks were hit by debris that was thrown from the crowd.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was on State Street as crowds started to thin. Police said no arrests had been made.

