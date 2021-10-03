Penn State blanks Hoosiers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Penn State grabbed a 14-0 halftime lead and then went on to shutout the Indiana Hoosiers 24-0 on Saturday night in State College, PA. It marked the first time then Hoosiers were blanked in 21 seasons.

In the second quarter, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford hit Jahan Dotson on an 8 yard TD pass to help the Nittany Lions to that two-touchdown advantage at intermission.

The Hoosier offense took a major hit in the third quarter when quarterback Michael Penix went down with a shoulder injury. Penix would not return as the IU offense struggled all game long.

Later in the third, Penn State’s Clifford connected with Dotson again as the home team took a 21-0 cushion.

The Hoosiers dipped to 2-3 on the season and IU is off until October 16 when they’ll host number 17 Michigan State.

