Police request assistance in locating Louisville mother, 3 kids reported missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother and her three children have been missing for two weeks and police are looking for information to bring them home safely.

An Operation Return Home has been issued for Jessie L. Small, 37, from Louisville, and her three children.

According to LMPD, they were last seen on September 19 near Whitmore Avenue and are believed to have traveled to Indianapolis to visit an unknown friend.

Small is listed as 5′5″, weighing 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen driving a 2007 four-door silver Toyota Yaris with the Ohio license plate JEU4555.

Family told police they have been unable to contact Small or the children and fear for their safety.

Anyone with any information on Small’s whereabouts are asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

