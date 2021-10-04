Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Beshear’s COVID jail and prison commutes lead to increase in crime, report shows

By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear is drawing sharp criticism after a report detail that some criminals he let out of jail during the pandemic committed more crimes.

It says nearly half of the people commutated last April and August committed new crimes.

In August 2020, Beshear signed an executive order that allowed the release of inmates in prisons and jails that were overcrowded to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“These people don’t know probably that their perpetrator should have still been in prison and would have been in prison if it wasn’t for Governor Beshear’s decision,” District 33 Republican Representative Jason Nemes said.

A new report conducted by the Kentucky Department of information and Technology Services Research and Statistics is highlighting alarming numbers.

The report states that a little more than 48 percent of 1,704 inmates released committed another crime; one third of that total committed a new felony.

“When COVID hit and we saw how it moved through prison, we made what I believe was reasonable decisions,” Beshear said.

On Monday, Beshear said his team only released inmates that were non-violent and non-sexual offenders. Nemes said the report shows that’s not true.

“This is a broad base throw the net out,” Nemes said. “Anybody who meets these qualifications, which by the way ,weren’t the qualifications that he set in advance.”

Nemes added he does understand that some inmates needed to be released, but said the way Beshear did it put innocent people at risk.

“You do the math, that’s hundreds, nearly a thousand new crimes,” Nemes said. “It’s new families that are victims that didn’t have to be.”

Beshear pushed back on the report saying he didn’t agree with some of the metrics, but did add his administration will be looking into what was done.

“We are going to look at that in depth and we are going to be transparent about it,” Beshear said.

Read the full report from the Kentucky Department of information and Technology Services Research and Statistics below:

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner
A man who died after being hit by a train on Friday morning has been identified by officials.
Coroner identifies man struck, killed by train in Jefferson County
Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites...
Man killed in Preston Highway hotel shooting identified
LMPD said it does not appear these incidents are related.
1 dead, 2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Louisville
An Operation Return Home has been issued for Jessie L. Small, 37, from Louisville, and her...
Police request assistance in locating Louisville mother, 3 kids reported missing

Latest News

Her diagnosis was surprising because she hadn’t been experiencing symptoms that made her think...
COVID diagnosis helps save Louisville woman’s life after doctors discover brain tumor
The shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m.
Student shot near Woodward High School, CPS says
School administrators are trying to get out in front of a potential threat from social media.
New TikTok challenge targets teachers; schools warn of consequences
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said $1 billion will be invested in West Louisville in the next...
New regional driver licensing office opens in West Louisville