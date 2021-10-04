FORECAST: Spotty showers later today; chances go up by Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAINY SETUP: Few afternoon downpours today, increasing Tuesday Night/Wednesday with heavier rain

TEMPS: Highs in the 70s this week with the 80s by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds this morning with the return of spotty showers, perhaps thunder, this afternoon. Coverage will be sparse and not as widespread as what we faced on Sunday.

Showers fad early on this evening with some clearing overnight. Patchy river valley fog may fill in some of the clearing gaps.

Dry for much of Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will be looking to the south for our next system to arrive.

Scattered showers Tuesday evening will continue overnight into Wednesday morning.

The low pressure in charge of our rain this week will finally get kicked out of the region by Friday…allowing for a drier and warmer weekend.

