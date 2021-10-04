Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Spotty showers later today; chances go up by Wednesday

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAINY SETUP: Few afternoon downpours today, increasing Tuesday Night/Wednesday with heavier rain
  • TEMPS: Highs in the 70s this week with the 80s by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds this morning with the return of spotty showers, perhaps thunder, this afternoon. Coverage will be sparse and not as widespread as what we faced on Sunday.

Showers fad early on this evening with some clearing overnight. Patchy river valley fog may fill in some of the clearing gaps.

Dry for much of Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will be looking to the south for our next system to arrive.

Scattered showers Tuesday evening will continue overnight into Wednesday morning.

The low pressure in charge of our rain this week will finally get kicked out of the region by Friday…allowing for a drier and warmer weekend.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/4 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/4 4AM

Most Read

Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner
A man who died after being hit by a train on Friday morning has been identified by officials.
Coroner identifies man struck, killed by train in Jefferson County
Louisville Metro Police responded to the 7100 block of Preston Highway at the InTown Suites...
Man killed in Preston Highway hotel shooting identified
LMPD said it does not appear these incidents are related.
1 dead, 2 injured in separate overnight shootings in Louisville
An Operation Return Home has been issued for Jessie L. Small, 37, from Louisville, and her...
Police request assistance in locating Louisville mother, 3 kids reported missing

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/4 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 10/4 4AM
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/30
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/30
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/29
More than four million adults experience at least 15 migraine days a month.
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather trigger migraines?