Gun taken to school handed back to parent without first calling police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gun taken to Iroquois High School by a student was returned to the parent without police being called to retrieve it, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Multiple sources said the gun, which was not loaded, was handed back to the student’s father, who took his son and the gun home.

LMPD officers were not called until two hours after the gun was found. A department spokesperson said the officers were told to “check with the front desk.” After 20 minutes, and being told the gun was sent home, LMPD left with no report.

JCPS did not tell WAVE 3 News if the student was disciplined. According to Kentucky law, taking a gun to school is a felony.

Sources added the school’s assistant principal, Matt Kingsley, handed the gun to the parent without the ability to check whether the gun was stolen, if it had ever been used in a crime, or running a background check on the parent to see if he was legally allowed to possess a gun.

“It makes me uncomfortable,” Joshua Duncan said. “Schools are supposed to be safe.”

Duncan’s daughter is supposed to attend Iroquois next year, but he is having second thoughts and is considering home schooling.

“I would have confiscated it, took the student to the office, and actually called the cops and the parents,” Duncan said. “I would not have given the gun back to the parents at all.”

Sources said Kingsley thought the student was smoking marijuana while at school. That’s when he opened the student’s backpack and found a 9mm Ruger. It was not loaded, sources said. The teen told Kingsley he’d stolen the gun from his father for protection.

Kingsley called the child’s father and gave him back the gun before sending them home.

LMPD was called two hours later once the parent, teen and gun were gone. After 20 minutes, they said, they left without a report.

Three guns have been found at JCPS schools this year as the debate over school resource officers continues.

The incidents also come at a time when more teens have been shot and killed than ever before. In an exclusive Troubleshooter investigation, WAVE 3 News found 27 of this year’s homicide victims who were shot and killed were enrolled in JCPS; another 91 were shot.

JCPS currently runs its own security force which consists of about 28 people who roam from school to school as needed. They are not armed.

It is unclear if JCPS disciplined the student. A JCPS spokesperson said the district can’t comment on matters related to minors.

JCPS’s website states police should be called for a gun, but in an email, the district said, “The situation was handled according to the provisions of the District’s Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.”

The district also said school safety is its priority, but couldn’t comment further because the matter involves a minor.

