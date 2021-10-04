Support Local Businesses
Middle school student hit by car while crossing street to reach school

(WTOK)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Public Schools student is being treated after being hit by a car while heading to school.

Around 7:20 a.m., MetroSafe received a call of a pedestrian hit in the 1500 block of Rangeland Road outside Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

JCPS spokeswoman Renee Murphy said the child was struck while crossing Rangeland Road after being dropped off.

Murphy said the student was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment of a reported broken wrist.

The child’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.

