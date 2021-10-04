New regional driver licensing office opens in West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said $1 billion will be invested in West Louisville in the next few years.

Some of that investment includes the addition to the Nia building at 2900 West Broadway, and the new regional driver licensing office.

Monday’s ribbon-cutting was nearly 25 years in the making, an idea and inspiration started by local advocate Ethal Stallworth Thomas.

Thomas passed away but her drive and movement for better still ripples through the city. Her daughter Deborah Stallworth said this move carries out part of her mother’s legacy.

“This all started because mama couldn’t find a parking spot,” Stallworth said.

Thomas’ family said she believed all government resources should be accessible to everyone. Nearly 25 years ago, Thomas paved the way for that to happen with licensing grants.

Monday, the new regional driver’s licensing office opened in the Nia building in West Louisville. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the transportation office will run the site. It will handle all vehicle registration needs and access to IDs, which means access to voting.

“What our kids are going to see, the opportunities available to them, it is being written right now,” Beshear said. “Our time is here. Our future is now. We have to make sure it’s a future that reaches every single part of our state.”

Officials labeled the opening, the new era of the driver’s license service, with a new system, more security, more access and more opportunities.

Kentuckians can make appointments online at any regional office. Officials said the online renewal option saved 30,000 people a trip. There’s also a mail-in renewal option.

Officials said this site comes at the perfect time for you to get your real ID. They go into effect in 2023 for travel. They will be the new standard for your driver’s license as well as your ID.

The new regional center is on three TARC lines, the 19, the 23 and the 25 bus stops.

