1-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool, police investigating

Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court after the boy was found in a pool.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A one-year-old boy is now in stable condition at Norton Children’s Hospital after being found in a residential pool on Monday evening.

Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court, in the Park Duvalle neighborhood, after the boy was found in a pool, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

The boy was initially listed in critical condition.

No other details were provided on the incident. LMPD continues its investigation and will provide further updates when available.

