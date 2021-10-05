21 day eviction notice for downtown homeless camps ends

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Problem spots posing health concerns in the city’s view will be cleared out tomorrow. The tents and homes on the streets in an area stretching from Jackson, Jefferson, Preston, Main Market, Hancock and Liberty streets will have to go.

There have been hands on the ground to help those still living on the streets through the transition. That countdown ends today. Louisville Metro Public Works and the Office of Resilience and Community Services have been working closely with local organizations.

“Shelters are not doing what they could to their standards,” said a man we found living off Preston Street with his dog and partner.

The man, who didn’t want his name revealed, said he won’t go to a shelter when his corner and dozens of others get cleared out.

On September 14, residents of homeless camps set up in an eight block area east of downtown Louisville were notified they would have 21 day to find other places to live. Many said they won't be going into a shelter. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

“From what I understand they want to put all of us in one little area and that’s not going to work. That’s like a concentration camp.”

He said he also won’t find him looking for employment.

“Without proper identification or proper paperwork, it’s hard for any of us to do anything or get a job.”

Cathe Dykstra is the chief possibility officer, president and CEO the Family Scholar House.

“When we say, ‘just get a job, why are they’re panhandling?’ We’re neglecting to consider all of the things that go into that,” Dykstra said. “Well, if they presented themselves the way they were today would they be hired.”

The Family Scholar House currently provides homes and support for 247 families. Dykstra said not one fix works for everyone. It starts with understanding what each person needs but being homeless makes it harder to get that personalized help.

“It’s like putting Legos together,” Dykstra said. “You’re telling me you need this Lego. What other pieces go with that that I might offer to you.”

Dykstra said families with children rarely want to live on the street and shelters are often their last choice, because of safety and their protection. For the pair on Preston, they said the street feels safest because they’re in control.

“I don’t have to be out here,” the man said, “I chose to be out here.”

He’ll have to make another choice Wednesday when streets along eight blocks of the city get cleared.

Debbie Belt from the Office of Resilience and Community Service said it will clear out the encampments Wednesday. We asked for more details about where individuals will be sent or where they will be going. Belt said they didn’t have a direct answer for that at this time.

Organizers were working to find out all the needs and support. All entities will meet Tuesday to go over the approach for Wednesday’s clear out.

