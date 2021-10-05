Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

3 years later, still no arrests in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westport Road

Three years ago, Kell Palletti was on his bicycle on Westport Road in Louisville when someone...
Three years ago, Kell Palletti was on his bicycle on Westport Road in Louisville when someone in a truck struck and killed him.(Provided)
By Maira Ansari
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sister said she would do anything to bring her brother back.

Three years ago, Kell Palletti was on his bicycle on Westport Road in Louisville when someone in a truck struck and killed him.

Who was driving that truck still remains a mystery.

Kerith Palletti said she misses her brother every day.

“He was just an amazing human being,” Palletti said.

In August 2018, Kell was on his bicycle on Westport Road heading home from work.

“It’s an awful, awful situation,” Palletti said.  “Somebody hit him with their truck and they didn’t stop.”

The driver did actually stop at one point, police said, then took off again after removing the crushed bike from the bumper of the truck. Police released an image of the truck they believe was involved, a GMC or Chevy with a white cab top.

”People hit deer and keep going, you know what I mean?” Palletti said. “You don’t hit a person and keep going, how do you do that?”

Palletti said she knows that there are good people out there. One of them is Colby Noland. He saw Kell got hit. He said he got out of his car and tried to help Kell. 

“I still thank God for Colby who stopped to be with Kell,” Palletti said, adding that she wants people to know her brother was a good person, an Air Force veteran and had friends and family who adored him. She said she makes a trip from Ohio to Louisville on the anniversary of his death each year. If you drive in the Westport Road area near Westport Middle School, you may have noticed a white bike off the side of the road. It’s called a ghost bike, a bicycle roadside memorial.

Palletti said she wants people to know how special her brother was.

”A very good, beautiful life ended there,” Palletti said. “A life that was and is worth respecting.”

LMPD investigators said there are no new updates in this case. They are still trying to figure out who was in that truck.

Palletti said all she can hope for is for the person who was in that truck will come forward and take responsibility. She said that could give her and her family some closure.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court after the boy...
1-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool; police investigating
A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was hit by a car on the morning of Oct. 4, 2021...
Middle school student hit by car while crossing street to reach school
A gun taken to Iroquois High School by a student was returned to the parent without police...
Gun taken to school handed back to parent without first calling police
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner

Latest News

Brand new video shows a man being dragged by a car following a horrific road rage incident from...
Video shows terrifying moments as Louisville man dragged by car
Gov. Beshear said the General Assembly will have the final say on the essential worker bonuses.
Gov. Beshear to propose $400M in essential worker bonuses for Kentucky
School districts like JCPS could allow interested students to repeat the 2020-2021 school year...
JCPS ‘Test to Stay’ and ‘Test to Play’ programs would involve more COVID testing, fewer quarantined students
Metro Parks officials found a Metro Sewer District well sitting empty in Camp Taylor Memorial...
Open well in Louisville park under investigation after child allegedly fell in it