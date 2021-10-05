3 years later, still no arrests in deadly hit-and-run crash on Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A sister said she would do anything to bring her brother back.

Three years ago, Kell Palletti was on his bicycle on Westport Road in Louisville when someone in a truck struck and killed him.

Who was driving that truck still remains a mystery.

Kerith Palletti said she misses her brother every day.

“He was just an amazing human being,” Palletti said.

In August 2018, Kell was on his bicycle on Westport Road heading home from work.

“It’s an awful, awful situation,” Palletti said. “Somebody hit him with their truck and they didn’t stop.”

The driver did actually stop at one point, police said, then took off again after removing the crushed bike from the bumper of the truck. Police released an image of the truck they believe was involved, a GMC or Chevy with a white cab top.

”People hit deer and keep going, you know what I mean?” Palletti said. “You don’t hit a person and keep going, how do you do that?”

Palletti said she knows that there are good people out there. One of them is Colby Noland. He saw Kell got hit. He said he got out of his car and tried to help Kell.

“I still thank God for Colby who stopped to be with Kell,” Palletti said, adding that she wants people to know her brother was a good person, an Air Force veteran and had friends and family who adored him. She said she makes a trip from Ohio to Louisville on the anniversary of his death each year. If you drive in the Westport Road area near Westport Middle School, you may have noticed a white bike off the side of the road. It’s called a ghost bike, a bicycle roadside memorial.

Palletti said she wants people to know how special her brother was.

”A very good, beautiful life ended there,” Palletti said. “A life that was and is worth respecting.”

LMPD investigators said there are no new updates in this case. They are still trying to figure out who was in that truck.

Palletti said all she can hope for is for the person who was in that truck will come forward and take responsibility. She said that could give her and her family some closure.

