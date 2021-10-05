Childhood immunization rates drop during the pandemic

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Young kids are not yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, but there are still several shots doctors recommend.

Health officials said many have fallen behind since the start of the pandemic.

In 2019, the state of Indiana saw an increase in children getting their vaccinations, but the CDC said there’s been a drop in kids getting their shots since 2020.

Even though official numbers for 2020 haven’t been released yet, many already know what to expect.

Doctors recommend children get their shots between 19 months old and 35 months old. Students in Indiana are required to have several vaccinations before starting kindergarten.

Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel believes there are several reasons why kids aren’t getting their shots.

The first reason is because doctors’ offices only accepted sick visits at the start of the pandemic, leading people to cancel wellness visits.

Yazel also said the COVID vaccine has led to overall hesitancy.

“I get it, everyone is going to make up their own mind on the COVID vaccines,” Yazel said. “But these other ones are absolutely crucial to public health and have been around for years, if not decades, and are very safe. I really hope that hesitancy doesn’t spill over to our other vaccines. I think that’s very important.”

He warns preventable diseases could come back if several people don’t get vaccinated.

“Everybody thinks, ‘Well it’s just my family that’s not getting it,’” Yazel said. “But as soon as you start getting little pockets where decent numbers are not vaccinated, you’ll start seeing those cases again.”

Dr. Yazel hopes to host clinics where families can catch up on vaccinations.

