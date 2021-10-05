Crash closes I-65 North in Scott County, Ind.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An injury crash has the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 closed in Scott County.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at the 34 mile marker.

Details about the crash have not been provided, but photos from ISP Sgt. Carey Huls shows a semi on its side off the shoulder of the road. A second photo shows damage to the right rear of a trailer on another semi.

Huls said all northbound lanes are expected to be blocked for another hour. Traffic is being diverted from I-65 North at onto US 31 at the Austin exit.

