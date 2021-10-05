Support Local Businesses
Deadline on clearing homeless camps approaches; people relocating but not leaving streets

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Homeless encampments are supposed to be cleared out Tuesday, per a city order.

The city’s Office of Resilience and Community Services teamed up with local community groups to help get people off the streets and onto a better life path.

WAVE 3 News went out to check progress on a six-to-eight block radius the city cited as “problem areas.”

Some people, if not cleared out, may lose their makeshift homes on Tuesday. Others found it easier to relocate.

Many people on the streets struggle with disease, while spending nights on the streets or sleeping under them. However, what’s not visible is the journey leading to a life on the streets.

”A lot of these people have substances issues,” Mike Nimmo said. “A lot of them have mental health issues they’re dealing with. There aren’t places that can meet their needs.”

Nimmo works with Helping Hands at Valley View Church and is part of one of many homeless outreach programs helping to find a solution.

”We worked with them to get off drugs, try to get them housing, point them in the right direction,” Nimmo said. “We got an employment service, they allowed us to pass out brochures and help them to pursue and get employment.”

The city’s Office of Resilience and Community Services has been working with similar organizations to help clear up homelessness on certain streets seen as posing health concerns.

The streets within the six-to-eight block radius are: Jackson, Jefferson, Preston, Main, Market, Hancock and Liberty Streets.

People who did not want to be on camera said they’ve just relocated elsewhere to more tucked away and hidden places.

An entire community lies under the viaducts. The lack of health services, hygiene, drug recovery and mental health programs is what the city and its partnerships have identified as the root source of these issues.

When homeless people get their footing on the right path, Nimmo said that’s when the success stories start.

”They’re long and hard but they do come,” Nimmo said. “It’s just the consistency of being out here and getting to know you, to trust you and listen to you.”

The city has vowed to help homelessness and housing issues using federal dollars from the American Recovery Program.

