Driver dies in crash between 2 semis on I-65 North in Scott County, Ind.

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A crash between two semi-trucks on the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Scott County, Indiana kills one driver Tuesday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, the crash happened at the 34 mile marker near the Austin exit around 11:40 a.m.

Investigation into the incident revealed that northbound lanes were diverted into the left lane as crews closed the right lane for roadway maintenance.

A blue Freightliner semi was slowed in the right lane when a red International semi heading northbound collided with the trailer of the other semi, ISP said in a release.

The red semi went off the right side of the road and fell onto its side as it came to a stop.

Police said the driver of the red semi was sent to the hospital by Scott County emergency crews but later died due to his injuries.

The driver of the blue semi was not injured.

Traffic on I-65 North was diverted for around six hours onto US 31 while investigation occurred. Huls said the roadways opened back up around 5:40 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.