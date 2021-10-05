Fallen Bullitt County firefighter honored at visitation

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A firefighter who died in the line of duty back in September was honored by his fire department during a visitation on Monday afternoon.

Firefighter Joseph “Joey” Wright with the Nichols Fire District in Bullitt County died on September 24 due to complications from a heart attack.

Wright joined the department in 2015, and took numerous classes and training courses to “better his knowledge and be the best he could” for the Nichols Fire District, Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis said.

During Monday’s visitation at Schoppenhorst Underwood-Brooks Funeral Home in Shepherdsville, a memorial was placed onto a Nichols Fire District fire engine.

Wright’s funeral service will be Tuesday at Little Flock Baptist Church at 5510 North Preston Highway, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

