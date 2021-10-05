Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Foggy morning will give way to some sunshine

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • RAIN CHANCES: Chance increases tonight/Wednesday with heavy rain
  • TEMPS: Highs in the 70s this week with the 80s by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some fog this morning will give way to a partly sunny sky for much of the afternoon. The closer we get to sunset, the more rain chances will increase.

Low pressure to our south will keep drifting north toward our area to enhance the rain/thunderstorms at times.

Spotty Wednesday morning downpours followed by rounds of heavier showers and thunderstorms at times.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during Wednesday evening and overnight.

The low pressure in charge of our rain chances this week will finally get kicked out of the region by Friday, allowing for a drier and warmer weekend.

