FORECAST: Rain chances going up

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers this evening
  • Better rain chances Wednesday & Thursday
  • Drier & warmer by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered downpours will temporarily fade overnight. Low temperatures will once again be very warm for this time of year in the 60s.

Rain again early Wednesday morning will give way to more spotty storm coverage in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s as this mild, moist airmass continues to keep us warm.

Storm coverage will pick up again Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as another lobe of energy rotates around the low pressure system in Missouri into our region. Watch for some isolated heavy downpours and flooding during this time.

A short break from storm activity is possible after dawn Thursday but we’ll pick right back up with additional widespread thunderstorm activity by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Storm coverage will keep temperatures in the 70s for highs.

