Gov. Beshear to propose $400M in essential worker bonuses for Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear hopes to reward essential workers who have been employed throughout the pandemic with a bonus using $400 million the commonwealth will receive from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

Beshear announced the measure Monday, but did not mention which categories of essential workers would receive the bonus.

“Despite the dangers, they still showed up,” Beshear said. “From health care heroes, to first responders, to grocery store workers and educators, the bravery and dedication of these essential workers remained strong.”

“As we are on month 18, almost 19 of this pandemic, it’s important to have something out there to continue to push them to move on, something to look forward to, something that you could call a reward, or hero bonus,” he continued.

In order to qualify, employees would have needed to work at the same job from March 6, 2020 until March 6, 2022. Beshear told reporters people won’t get rewarded until after working for the two-year period because he wants to ensure they stay at their jobs.

“The idea that those dollars are there for everybody who sticks it out for two full years is something I think all of us as Kentuckians should support,” Beshear said.

ValuMarket’s dairy and frozen foods manager Mike Whitaker has worked in grocery stores for almost 40 years, including during the pandemic, making sure the shelves were stocked even during the hand sanitizer craze and the toilet paper shortage.

“We took care of our customers and I think our customers really appreciated us, and it felt good to be appreciated for once,” Whitaker said.

He’s excited about the possibility of receiving an essential workers’ bonus.

“I believe it’s about time,” Whitaker said. “People on unemployment got extra money while they sat at home; we were still here on the front line. Just like the doctors and nurses, we were on the front line too.”

“Every little bit helps,” he added. “We’re not going to be greedy and say we want it all, but we would like a little slice of the pie too. I think we deserve it.”

Beshear told reporters he would present a plan to the General Assembly in seven to 10 days, and the legislators would have the final say on the bonuses.

