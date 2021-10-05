Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Grey Poupon introduces white wine infused with mustard seeds

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.
The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics.(Business Wire)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - In an effort to make lunch feel like a feast, Grey Poupon is selling a limited-edition white wine.

According to Kraft Heinz, La Moutarde Vin is the first-ever white wine infused with Grey Poupon mustard seeds.

The wine, best served chilled, features hints of spice and citrus with floral characteristics. Kraft Heinz says it’s a celebration of the white wine used in the Grey Poupon Dijon recipe.

They say it’s a way to spice up any lunch and is a perfect pairing with sandwiches or charcuterie boards.

“Here at Grey Poupon, we want lunch to feel worthy of savoring again. That’s why we crafted the concept of a limited-edition white wine that’s perfect for those who want to take back lunch and make every meal an opportunity to treat yourself,” said Danielle Coopersmith, brand manager for Sandwich Enhancers at Kraft Heinz.

La Moutarde Vin costs $30 for a standard bottle that comes with a jar of Grey Poupon.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court after the boy...
1-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool; police investigating
A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was hit by a car on the morning of Oct. 4, 2021...
Middle school student hit by car while crossing street to reach school
A gun taken to Iroquois High School by a student was returned to the parent without police...
Gun taken to school handed back to parent without first calling police
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner

Latest News

President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
Biden: Bills not about left vs. right
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee says network hurts kids, fuels division
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden pushes plans as key to keep US from ‘losing our edge’
Facebook whistleblower testifies
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Coast Guard says initial oil spill report not enough to act