Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics return to TV, to premiere new holiday installment

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with...
Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The “Peanuts” gang will be back on broadcast television this holiday season and will even ring in 2022 with an original New Year’s Eve special.

According to Variety, “For Auld Lang Syne” will premiere Dec. 10 on Apple TV+. It is the second New Year’s Eve-themed special to come from “Peanuts” since 1986.

The media outlet says Lucy throws herself a New Year’s Eve party in the new special after learning Charlie Brown’s grandmother can’t visit.

Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the franchise in 2020 but has partnered with PBS to air the Charlie Brown holiday classics on television, Variety reports.

Fans can watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS and PBS Kids at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 24.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will air at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 21.

And the gang will deck the halls with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. ET Dec. 19.

The iconic holiday specials will also continue to stream on Apple TV+.

The streaming service also is home to original series “Snoopy in Space” and “The Snoopy Show.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was hit by a car on the morning of Oct. 4, 2021...
Middle school student hit by car while crossing street to reach school
Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court after the boy...
1-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool; police investigating
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner
A gun taken to Iroquois High School by a student was returned to the parent without police...
Gun taken to school handed back to parent without first calling police

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by Education and Labor...
Black colleges’ funding hopes dim amid federal budget battle
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Records show slow response to report of California oil spill
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept 2, 2021 file photo, vehicles are stranded by high water on the...
UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change