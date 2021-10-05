Support Local Businesses
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CINDA, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials in Hazard received a call Monday night from a mother stating their 12-year-old daughter was missing. While investigating, troopers believed the child left with someone in a white Ford pickup truck.

Troopers in London were able to locate the truck and conduct a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Noah A. Foote, 20, from Millington Tennessee. It was discovered during the traffic stop that the child was in the car. Foote was placed under arrest.

During the interviews, it was discovered that the child was talking with Foote through social media. He was planning to take her back to Tennessee to live with him. Foote is being charged with one count of kidnapping a minor.

