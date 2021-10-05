Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ returns to TV this October

AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at...
AppleTV+ now holds the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and will stream it at no cost to all viewers from Oct. 30 – Nov. 1.(Source: AppleTV+)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - After a Halloween season exclusive to streaming, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts are returning to look for the Great Pumpkin on broadcast TV.

The classic holiday special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will return to airwaves on PBS and PBS Kids Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., according to Variety.

Due to a licensing agreement with Apple TV and Peanuts Worldwide, the special was exclusive to streaming last year on Apple TV+.

Fans were upset that the Halloween special was not aired on broadcast TV, the first time since it debuted in 1966, so Apple licensed the following Thanksgiving and Christmas Peanuts specials to PBS and PBS Kids for one-night airings in 2020.

This year, all three specials will air on local PBS and PBS Kids stations, with “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airing on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” airing on Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will also be available to stream on demand on Apple TV+ for subscribers.

Variety also announced a brand new New Year’s special for the Peanuts, titled “For Auld Lang Syne.” The special will debut on Apple TV+ later this year.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student at Thomas Jefferson Middle School was hit by a car on the morning of Oct. 4, 2021...
Middle school student hit by car while crossing street to reach school
Calls came in to police around 6:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of Cunningham Court after the boy...
1-year-old rushed to hospital after being found in pool; police investigating
Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Business report says 43% of Kentuckians choose not to work
Shepherdsville police said the crash happened around 5:48 a.m. on Tuesday and involved a semi...
21-year-old killed in Bullitt County I-65 crash identified by coroner
A gun taken to Iroquois High School by a student was returned to the parent without police...
Gun taken to school handed back to parent without first calling police

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by Education and Labor...
Black colleges’ funding hopes dim amid federal budget battle
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and his wife Ginger Luckey walk through the U.S. Capitol Building in...
Trial set for man accused in Matt Gaetz extortion plot
The spill sent up to 126,000 gallons of heavy crude into the ocean off Huntington Beach,...
Records show slow response to report of California oil spill
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept 2, 2021 file photo, vehicles are stranded by high water on the...
UN report warns of global water crisis amid climate change
Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to the "Peanuts" franchise in 2020 but has partnered with...
Iconic Charlie Brown holiday classics return to TV, to premiere new holiday installment