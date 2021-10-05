‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ returns to TV this October

(WAVE) - After a Halloween season exclusive to streaming, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts are returning to look for the Great Pumpkin on broadcast TV.

The classic holiday special “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will return to airwaves on PBS and PBS Kids Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m., according to Variety.

Due to a licensing agreement with Apple TV and Peanuts Worldwide, the special was exclusive to streaming last year on Apple TV+.

Fans were upset that the Halloween special was not aired on broadcast TV, the first time since it debuted in 1966, so Apple licensed the following Thanksgiving and Christmas Peanuts specials to PBS and PBS Kids for one-night airings in 2020.

This year, all three specials will air on local PBS and PBS Kids stations, with “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” airing on Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” airing on Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown,” “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving,” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will also be available to stream on demand on Apple TV+ for subscribers.

Variety also announced a brand new New Year’s special for the Peanuts, titled “For Auld Lang Syne.” The special will debut on Apple TV+ later this year.

